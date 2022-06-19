Watch: Artur Beterbiev's coach backs Dmitry Bivol to beat Canelo Alvarez in the rematch 

Canelo Alvarez was recently praised by Artur Beterbiev’s trainer, Marc Ramsay, for fighting at 175lbs. Ramsay, however, believes that Canelo will not be able to win a rematch against Dmitry Bivol:

“I think he is a performer, I am glad that we have a champion that is not afraid to want to fight the best... At one point it's not that you are not a good fighter, it's just that you are too big.”

Watch the full interview here:

Canelo Alvarez suffered a shock unanimous decision defeat to Dmitry Bivol in his second fight at light heavyweight. In Canelo’s first fight at light heavyweight, knocked out Sergey Kovalev for the WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship.

Canelo became a four-weight world champion, adding a light heavyweight belt to his light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight titles.

Before the fight with Dmitry Bivol, Canelo had defeated all the champions at super middleweight to become the first Undisputed Champion in the division. Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant were the three victims Canelo took down to secure all the gold.

The Plant victory also gave Canelo the confidence to challenge Dmitry Bivol. Ultimately, it looked like a weight-class too many for Canelo as Bivol won a comfortable unanimous decision.

Some of boxing's biggest names like Roy Jones Jr. have criticized Canelo for taking the fight and going back and forth between weight classes.

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol have papered in a rematch

Canelo Alvarez is set to take part in a lucrative trilogy fight with long-term rival Gennadiy Golovkin. After that fight in September, promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that Canelo-Bivol II will take place in May next year.

Watch Canelo speak about the Bivol fight:

Dmitry Bivol will therefore also fight in September, according to Eddie Hearn, who is promoting both Canelo and Bivol. Bivol’s opponent is not confirmed for his next fight but it will most likely be Joshua Buatsi. On multiple occasions, Hearn has said that the fight will be made next, and is the next logical step for both of his fighters.

The fact that Bivol’s next two fights have already been decided means that it is unlikely fans will see a light heavyweight unification bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol soon.

Both Canelo and Bivol will need to win their next fights in order for the rematch to take place.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far