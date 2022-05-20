"Dont keep going back and forth"- Roy Jones Jr. ridicules Canelo Alvarez's decision of facing Dmitry Bivol 

Roy Jones Jr. Launched a scathing attack on Canelo Alvarez. The boxing Hall-of-Famer was not too pleased with Dmitry Bivol as an opponent for Canelo and does not want to see a rematch.

Watch Roy Jones Jr. breakdown Canelo-Bivol here:

Roy Jones Jr. was extremely critical of Canelo's decision to move up to Light Heavyweight. He believes Canelo had nothing to prove by moving up in weight due to his victory over Sergey Kovalev in the past. He explained:

"Why would you challenge another Light Heavyweight when you've already accomplished that one time. Get out and leave that alone. Don’t keep going back and forth, you going to confuse yourself"

In 2019, Canelo Alvarez became a three-weight World Champion when he challenged WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev.

In dramatic fashion, Canelo knocked out Kovalev in the 11th round of the fight. Kovalev came out after the fight and said that he did not have enough time to prepare, adamant that he would win in a rematch.

Following his victory over Kovalev, Canelo fought exclusively at Super Middleweight until his defeat to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo would become the undisputed champion at Super Middleweight, unifying the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF World Super Middleweight Championships.

In the past, Canelo has faced criticism for fighting at catchweights. In 2014, he would have five straight fights at catchweights that he decided upon. The run included fights against Alfredo Angulo, Erislandy Lara, James Kirkland, Miguel Cotto, and Amir Khan.

The Mexican star would then fight at Junior Middleweight against Liam Smith before another catchweight bout against Julio César Chávez Jr.

Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent is unclear

Before Canelo’s shock defeat to Bivol, speculation grew as to who he would face next. There were rumors of a fight with undefeated Unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk at a 201 lbs catchweight. Canelo was also linked with a cruiserweight bout against WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Junior Makabu.

Watch Canelo discuss his next opponent before his fight with Bivol:

Now, the unanimous decision defeat to Bivol has thrown a spanner in the works for the 31-year-old. Roy Jones Jr. wants Canelo Alvarez to stay at Super Middleweight.

Fans have long called for a fight between Canelo and David Benavidez. Other names like WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo and a trilogy with Gennady Golovkin have often been thrown into the mix.

Canelo Alvarez will want to avenge his defeat to Bivol, but for now his future is uncertain.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat