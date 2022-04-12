"Drink the blood, eat it" - Dmitry Bivol's coach talks eating snakes ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight

Canelo Alvarez is currently set to fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. The Russian was getting his hands wrapped by his trainer while Elie Seckhbach asked the pair questions. Seckbach revealed to Bivol that his trainer loves to catch rattlesnakes. His trainer then replied:

"Ay pretty soon I'm gonna bring one. Summer comes, they come out, I'm gonna bring one. And drink the blood, eat it yeah."

The Russian fighter joked around saying they would drink the blood. However, his trainer and Seckbach told Bivol that rattlesnake blood and meat is supposed to be good for health. The 31-year-old is currently in camp training to fight Canelo Alvarez. He will look to defend his WBA Light Heavyweight title against the Undisputed Super-Midleweight Champion.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Canelo] Canelo Alvarez on the reflex bag training for Dmitry Bivol on May 7th… Canelo Alvarez on the reflex bag training for Dmitry Bivol on May 7th…[🎥 @Canelo] https://t.co/vbiu9CXS5f

The Mexican P4P king last fought in November when he took on the IBF Super-Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant. Canelo made history by beating Plant and becoming the first ever Undisputed Super-Middleweight. He will now look to add another belt to his name when he takes on the taller and heavier Russian champion.

Watch the video below:

Canelo Alvarez reveals he is sticking to a vegan diet for his upcoming fight

Canelo Alvarez has revealed that he is sticking to a vegan diet ahead of his fight against Dmitry Bivol. In order to fight the Light-Heavyweight Champion, he had to go from 168-pounds (Super-Middleweight division) to 178 pounds (Light-Heavyweight division). Canelo revealed to ESPN Deportes that he has switched to a vegan diet ahead of the fight:

"I feel very good, my body had adapted very well, I feel strong, my stomach is very good, I highly recommend it."

Take a look at the tweet posted by ESPN Ringside:

Alvarez is no stranger to bulking up or cutting down weight for his fights. The Mexican has fought in five weight divisions. Canelo's original plan was to take on Ilunga Makabu, the WBC Cruiserweight Champion.

However, Makabu had to defend his belt against his mandatory challenger so Canelo's plans on making history as the first Mexican to hold belts in six weightclasses was put on hold.

Edited by John Cunningham