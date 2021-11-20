Bob Arum reveals potential timeline and opponent for Tyson Fury's return to the boxing ring

Bob Arum has offered up a potential timeline and opponent for the return of Tyson Fury to the squared circle.

Last month, Tyson Fury put a definitive end to his rivalry with Deontay Wilder. The man known as “The Gypsy King” was able to knock Wilder out after a thrilling bout that brought closure to their trilogy.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum: "I spoke to Tyson Fury - he wants to fight again by the end of February, no later than the first week or so in March. That will happen." Bob Arum: "I spoke to Tyson Fury - he wants to fight again by the end of February, no later than the first week or so in March. That will happen."

Now, the question is what he’s going to do next as he continues to try and become the unified heavyweight champion of the world.

There are plenty of ideas out there for Tyson Fury, and one of his promoters, Bob Arum, has offered up an idea of his own.

“The ball now is in Joshua’s court. Joshua can step aside as let Usyk fight Fury. Or Joshua can say no, I’ve got to fight Usyk and I’ve got a contract. So once Joshua decides, if he decides he’s gonna fight Usyk, then Fury looks around for an opponent. If Whyte is reasonable as far as his money, he’s happy to fight him. If not, he’ll fight Joe Joyce.

"I spoke to Tyson Fury - he wants to fight again by the end of February, no later than the first week or so in March. That will happen," Bob Arum said.

What’s left for Tyson Fury to achieve?

The ultimate goal for Tyson Fury here is simple - be known as one of the greatest heavyweights to ever do it.

While it may sound like a lofty ambition, he’s only one win away from becoming the undisputed king of his generation - if, that is, he gets the fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Either way, you can picture Tyson Fury still wanting to take on Anthony Joshua regardless of what happens in their respective next fights. That should make 2022 one of the most interesting years yet in this heavyweight boxing saga.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bob Arum will continue to serve as one of the main men within Tyson Fury's camp for as long as his career lasts, whether it be one or five more fights in the sport.

Edited by Prem Deshpande