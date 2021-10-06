"Whatever we have to do to make it happen, I'm all about that" - Drew McIntyre on a dream match with boxing heavyweight champion (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with WWE superstar Drew McIntyre this week. In an exclusive interview, McIntyre opened up about the possibility of a PPV in the UK and a likely match with Gypsy King Tyson Fury.

McIntyre mentioned that he has been pushing strongly for a UK PPV for a long time. The Scottish Warrior detailed that the UK was an important market for WWE and the fans deserved to witness a big PPV live.

"I've not stopped talking about it for the last 10 years. Especially since the last year and half since I became the WWE Champion, I've been fortunate to have a lot of media opportunities. Any chance I get, I talk about it. The UK is such a significant market for us. The fans are so passionate and rabid as everybody knows when you watch TV from the UK. They deserve a significant PPV. There hasn't been one since SummerSlam 1992. Next year will be the 30th anniversary. I've been pushing and pushing and pushing it," McIntyre said.

McIntyre also pitched for a match with Tyson Fury to draw the attention of new as well as lapsed fans to the product.

McIntyre continued, "I'll be so proud when it does happen. If I had anything to do with it, it'll be one of my greatest achievements. And if it takes a big match like Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury to draw the eyeballs of lapsed fans or new fans to WWE within the UK, then let's do it. Whatever we have to do to make it happen, I'm all about that."

Drew McIntyre enjoys being on the road again

During the interview, McIntyre also mentioned that he was glad to be on the road again and interact with the fans in the arenas. He was grateful for the UK tour last month and mentioned that it was a happy homecoming for him after two years of being away from friends and family.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE One of the most special nights of my life. Thank you, Glasgow. Until next time ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #WWEGlasgow One of the most special nights of my life. Thank you, Glasgow. Until next time ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#WWEGlasgow https://t.co/uoJWYxhsch

Drew McIntyre is also getting ready for another WWE Championship match. This time he will face Big E for the WWE title at Crown Jewel on October 21.

