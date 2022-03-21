"That fight will do absolutely tremendous business" - Bob Arum on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Bob Arum isn’t willing to rule out a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannoy, which he believes would do record numbers at the box office. Fresh off a TKO win over Deontay Wilder, Fury will defend his WBC belt against Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Arena.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou has just defended his UFC belt for the first time against Ciryl Gane and is currently healing from MCL and ACL injuries.

Both 'The Predator' and 'The Gypsy King' have verbally agreed to fight each other. That said, Arum has recently looked at the situation, detailing how the fight can happen by 2023. Speaking on Fight Hub TV, Arum said:

“Yeah, why not? That would be a great thing to happen. I think the MMA guy has an ACL that has been operated on. So he’ll be ready next year. That fight will do absolutely tremendous business.”

Dana White and Bob Arum have previously ranted against each other on several occasions. However, the Top Rank chief believes that it wouldn't prevent them from hosting a lucrative super fight in the future if the opportunity arose.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has hinted at hanging up his gloves after battling ‘The Body Snatcher’. So it might be hard to picture an immediate clash between the heavyweight kingpins, but Fury vs. Ngannou can hopefully be stored for the future.

Bob Arum and Tyson Fury could start working on the super fight already

Dillian Whyte is a vicious hard hitter and one of the deadliest punchers in boxing today. He will bring plentiful danger to Fury’s unbeaten run. However, Arum believes his client will have an easy night against Whyte.

Having KO-ed Deontay Wilder twice in a row, Fury isn’t new to facing a top-level knockout artist. Whyte also has two losses on his resume, both times via stoppages. That leaves enough blueprints for 'The Gypsy King' to potentially craft his winning plan.

If he gets the win, Tyson Fury could potentially march towards a super-fight against Ngannou. For that to occur, Ngannou will likely need to continue his dominant run in the UFC if all sides can agree to a return once he has finished healing up.

Edited by John Cunningham