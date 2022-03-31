"Want to earn it" - Caleb Plant on a rematch against Canelo Alvarez 

The name Canelo Alvarez is still haunting Caleb Plant. The Mexican P4P champion dethroned Caleb Plant in November last year in dramatic fashion. Plant looked to give Canelo his toughest fight yet, but was ultimately far from it. Canelo seemed to keep getting more comfortable as the rounds progressed. He dismantled Plant over the course of 11 rounds.

In a recent tweet, 'Sweethands' spoke about how he wants to earn his rematch against Canelo:

"*want to earn it. Don’t need anything handed to me"

Caleb Plant replied to a tweet that said he 'wants' a rematch with Canelo. He corrected it by saying he wants to earn the rematch and does not want anything handed to him. 'Sweethands' is one of the few fighters that takes on any challenge thrown at him. His road to the Super-Middleweight belt was a tough one.

He took on anyone that challenged him and earned his way to a title shot. When he fought Canelo Alvarez, he bit off more than he could chew. The Mexican's championship experience, composure, and skills were too much for the American to handle. He knew he had to go back to the drawing board following his loss to Canelo.

Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso win big in the BWA Boxing Awards 2021

Team Canelo had a record-breaking year in 2021. Canelo and Eddy Reynoso made their way to the Undisputed Super-Middleweight title and won several awards. In the recent BWA Boxing Awards, Canelo and Reynoso both won awards.

Canelo fought thrice in 2021 and won a belt in two of them. In his last fight of the year, he created history, becoming the first ever Super-Middleweight Champion of the world following his dominant win over Caleb Plant. After a successful 2021, Canelo reiterated that he wants to create history with every fight. He was fighting to create his legacy and be known as one of the best to ever do it.

In 2022, Canelo is going after more belts in other weight divisions starting off with his clash at Light-Heavyweight against Dmitry Bivol.

