Canelo Alvarez reveals why he wants to possess Mike Tyson's punching power

Canelo Alvarez recently discussed Mike Tyson's infamous punching power. 'Iron' Mike is known as one of the deadliest punchers in the history of the sport. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has 44 knockouts to his name, with a knockout percentage of close to 80%. His famed peak-a-boo fighting style was the stuff of nightmares for his opponents.

In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, Canelo was asked if he could have the punching power of any fighter in history, which fighter would he choose. The P4P king replied:

"Mike Tyson, because he had a brutal punch. Even if he grazed you he would knock you out."

Canelo Alvarez has a pretty impressive knockout record himself. Out of 57 wins, 38 of them have come by way of knockout. The Mexican is a power puncher and has the ability to knock out his opponents with one punch. However, Mike Tyson would literally graze opponents with his glove and knock them out. There's a reason why he earned the nickname 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

Tyson would make his opponents quit mid-fight because they could not bear the power of his shots.

Canelo Alvarez gives young fighters an important piece of advice

Canelo Alvarez spoke about the only thing that matters for young upcoming fighters who are looking to turn professional. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world began boxing at the age of 15, so he knows what it takes for a young fighter to make it to the top of the game. In the same video for DAZN Boxing, he gave young fighters an important piece of advice:

"Discipline, of course, staying disciplined. Discipline is the foundation for everything. Being in the gym and learning everyday because you never stop learning in this sport. And staying focused on the task at hand. Once you walk in through that door, leaving your personal problems to the side, and focus on boxing."

Watch the interview below:

Canelo is currently preparing for his fight against Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. The Mexican P4P king is less than a week away from making his return to the Light-Heavyweight division. He will take on the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion in a bid to add another title to his name

