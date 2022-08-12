KSI vs. Swarmz latest betting odds 

YouTuber Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, also known as KSI, will make his return to the boxing ring against rap artist Swarmz. The fight will take place on August 27 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on DAZN PPV.

KSI is the massive betting favorite for the bout. The bookmakers have priced Olatunji at odds of –1250, which suggest he has a 92.6% probability of winning the fight. Fans wanting to back Swarmz will be able to bet on him at +700 odds, implying a probability of 12.5%.

WE HAVE A NEW MF & DAZN X: SERIES 001 HEADLINER @KSI will fight @Swarmz__ at the O2 Arena on Aug. 27 after Alex Wassabi withdrew due to a concussion. #KSISwarmz

Swarmz was brought in as a late replacement, as original opponent Alex Wassabi pulled out of the fight. Wassabi cited how he suffered a concussion during his training camp in the build-up to the fight with Olatunji as the reason for his pull-out.

The promotional company behind the event has claimed that they had replacement opponents on hand all along, one of which was Swarmz.

KSI vs. Swarmz is seen as a mismatch

Swarmz's boxing ability has been a topic of contention since he was announced as a replacement. The rapper has no prior boxing experience, and no footage exists of him training. Most Valuable Promotions, owned by Jake Paul, claimed that Swarmz has never boxed before and is learning to do so two weeks before the bout.

KSI has not fought since a split decision victory against Logan Paul in 2019. In that bout, Olatunji tasted the canvas. Logan Paul, however, was deducted two points for hitting Olatunji on the ground, and that ultimately gave him the fight on the judges' scorecards.

Two judges scored the bout for KSI, 56-55 and 57-54. One judge scored it 56-55 in favor of ‘The Maverick’.

Watch Olajide Olatunji box his now-business partner Logan Paul:

Due to his prior boxing experience, the British Youtuber is the favorite entering the bout. He'll need to do so if he wants to fulfill his desire of fighting Jake Paul in the near future. The pair seem to have publicly agreed to fight each other on Twitter, and should they compete, the grudge match will reportedly take place at Wembley Stadium.

If Swarmz did upset Olatunji, however, those plans for a Wembley Stadium fight will have to go out of the window.

