"I'm not going to be able to forgive the things he said" - Chris Eubank Jr. wants public apology from Liam Williams 

Chris Eubank Jr. is coming off a dominant victory over Liam Williams last Saturday. Nevertheless, 'Next Gen' has continued the public feud between the two out of the ring.

Prior to their Cardiff clash last week, the two had a public war of words. Eubank Jr. claimed his opponent was a class below him in the ring. Meanwhile, Williams took a more personal approach to his insults. 'The Machine' notably said he wanted to kill his opponent in the ring.

Eubank Jr. dominated the fight itself, scoring four knockdowns and winning a wide unanimous decision on the scorecards. Despite the victory, the bad blood between the two isn't over. 'Next Gen' has demanded an apology from Williams.

In an interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Eubank Jr. was asked if he'd buried the hatchet with his Welsh counterpart. The Brit answered:

"There wasn't any handshake, or any words exchanged afterwards. I'm not going to be able to forgive the things he [Liam Williams] said about me and my family until there's a public apology on his part. Until that time, I have nothing to say to the man."

Watch Chris Eubank Jr.'s interview with Sky Sports Boxing below:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



says he has not made peace with 🗣️ "I'm not going to be able to forgive the things he said about me and my family until there's a public apology." @ChrisEubankJr says he has not made peace with @Liamwilliamsko yet as he reflects on his win and talks about who he wants to fight next 🗣️ "I'm not going to be able to forgive the things he said about me and my family until there's a public apology." @ChrisEubankJr says he has not made peace with @Liamwilliamsko yet as he reflects on his win and talks about who he wants to fight next 👀⏳ https://t.co/lJALnc9szo

Chris Eubank Jr. has targeted a fight with Gennady Golovkin next

Prior to his fight with Liam Williams, Chris Eubank Jr. already had his next opponent in mind. He had previously called out the IBF and IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin, but 'GGG' seemed uninterested.

The champion had brutally shot down the callout prior to Eubank Jr.'s fight against Williams. Golovkin believed that calling him out looked "cheap" on the part of the Brit and that he's stopped paying attention to callouts.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gennady Golovkin asked about Chris Eubank Jr's call-outs: "I have stopped paying attention to people calling me out. It just looks cheap. It's not worth my attention at all." [ @SkySports Gennady Golovkin asked about Chris Eubank Jr's call-outs: "I have stopped paying attention to people calling me out. It just looks cheap. It's not worth my attention at all." [@SkySports]

However, if there's any performance that would make 'GGG' intrigued, it would be Eubank Jr.'s victory this past weekend. He beat Williams from the word go and showcased a dominant display reminiscent of his coach Roy Jones Jr., with whom he linked up with last year.

It's worth noting that Golovkin already has his next assignment. He's scheduled to face WBA (Super) Middleweight Champion Ryota Murata later this year. The two were scheduled to clash at the end of 2021, but the fight was postponed due to COVID-19.

Also Read Article Continues below

If 'GGG' were to get through the Japanese fighter in his next fight, he could be facing off against Chris Eubank Jr. later this year.

Edited by C. Naik