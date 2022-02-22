"You crazy" - Claressa Shields reacts to Shakur Stevenson calling Oscar Valdez a duck

Claressa Shields recently shared her reaction to Shakur Stevenson calling Oscar Valdez a duck. In a promotional video for their fight, Shakur Stevenson sent out a message to his fans:

"Tune in, April 30th. I caught the duck finally, we bout to cook him, fry him. We gonna torture him let's do it."

Take a look at the video:

Shields then replied to the video saying:

"Hahaha not caught the duck @ShakurStevenson you crazy"

Take a look at the tweet:

Claressa Shields was amused to see Stevenson call Valdez a duck in an official promo video. In`the video, Valdez replies to the trash-talk by saying he's going to let Stevenson do all the talking. Come April 30th, he's gonna let his fists do the talking.

Stevenson vs. Valdez is an electrical match-up for the division.

Stevenson last fought against veteran Jamel Herring in what many considered the best performance of his career so far. He dethroned the king of the division with ease. Stevenson now finally gets to take on Valdez in hopes of adding another world title to his name.

Both fighters are currently at the top of their game, dominating each fight. On April 30th they will put it all on the line for all the bragging rights.

Shakur Stevenson reveals that he has never been hurt in a fight

Stevenson sat down for a lengthy interview on 'The Cole and Dre Podcast' to talk about fatherhood, boxing, and life in general. While on the podcast, Dre asked Stevenson if he has ever been hurt in a fight before. Stevenson replied:

"Nah I ain't gon lie, I never like had the feeling of ever being hurt in a fight or sparring. I never been dropped before, I ain't never like, I don't know what that feels like. I see it happen to other people and I don't ever want it to happen to me. I don't want it to happen to me but at the end of the day, it's boxing so if it was to happen, I'm still going."

Take a look at the interview:

Shakur Stevenson is a technically gifted boxer who uses his spatial awareness and ring IQ to outsmart his opponents. The reason he has never been hurt in his career so far is because he moves in and out of his opponent's range quickly, which makes him very hard to hit. He uses his lightning quick speed and head movement to slip away from his opponent's punches effortlessly.

Stevenson is a promising young champion. Only time will tell if a fighter will be able to hurt him inside the ring.

Edited by John Cunningham

