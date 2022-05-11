"These weight divisions are there for a reason" - Dave Allen on Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

While sitting down with Boxing Social, Dave Allen gave his opinion on the Alvarez vs. Bivol fight. Leading up to the clash, many fighters gave their opinions on the matchup, and many had Canelo winning despite the height, weight, and reach difference.

Dave Allen was one of the few that picked Bivol for the win:

"I couldn't see a way that Canelo would beat him. If you look at it in black and white, he lost to Golovkin the first time. The second one was close and Golovkin was 36 at the time."

Allen went on to state:

"He's not proven well at super middle, so how are you going to step up to a top class fighter like Bivol? There's weight classes for a reason."

He still marks Canelo as one of the best in the world, but no matter how gifted and skilled someone is, changing weight classes will always change the dynamic of a fight.

Allen revealed that he has been watching Bivol since he was an amateur. This is not something many other fighters were able to say when they were asked to make predictions about Alvarez vs. Bivol. Most had said they hadn't seen too many of his fights, but were still confident in Canelo's ability to beat him.

Allen's background knowledge of Dmitry Bivol seems to have been the key to determining how the fight with Alvarez would turn out. In turn, the upset was not a surprise to him.

What's next for Dave Allen?

Dave Allen recently shared to his Instagram that he has gained his licensing to be a professional trainer.

He is now able to be a boxing trainer and manager, as well as a level 1 amateur coach.

The boxer, affectionately nicknamed 'White Rhino', holds a boxing record of 20-5-2, with 16 of those wins coming by KO.

Currently, the boxer hasn't announced any new fights in the near future. Now that he has his license to be a trainer, he may be taking a step back from boxing and focusing on coaching.

