Derek Chisora vs. Adam Kownacki set for July 9th

British boxing fan favorite Derek Chisora is expected to return to the ring on July 9th to face Polish heavyweight Adam Kownacki.

Kownacki holds victories over Charles Martin and Chris Arreola and is known for being involved in many brutal dogfights in the ring. This sets up a very interesting matchup for the Brit, as he also possesses similar traits.

With many fans awaiting the Brit's next announcement of opponent, the 38-year-old posted an image of him signing a contract on his Instagram story.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 If you zoom into the contract Chisora signed, he will fight on July 9. #DAZN If you zoom into the contract Chisora signed, he will fight on July 9. #boxing ✅ If you zoom into the contract Chisora signed, he will fight on July 9. #boxing #DAZN https://t.co/7PmAaafcKt

It was revealed last month by NoSmokeBoxing that the front runner to face the Brit was Adam Kownacki. Derek Chisora was considering his promotional networking options after a long partnership with Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn on Sky Sports and most recently on DAZN.

The heavyweight was in conversation with Ben Shalom at Boxxer but after a lack of desirable options, he decided to stay with Matchroom Boxing.

On the Brit's recent Instagram story, it appeared as though he was signing a contract to face Poland’s Adam Kownacki. The fight is expected to take place for July 9 at The O2 Arena, London. The heavyweight clash will be live on sports streaming service DAZN.

Who is Derek Chisora's opponent Adam Kownacki?

Adam Kownacki is a Brooklyn-based Polish Heavyweight who holds a professional record of 20-2. He was once a strong contender to either face Deontay Wilder or challenge for a World Heavyweight Title. However, he suffered an upset defeat to Robert Helenius.

Kownacki suffered a second, consecutive defeat to Helenius in the rematch on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 undercard.

The styles of Derek Chisora and Kownacki combine perfectly for a slugfest, like we saw with Kownacki-Arreola. The Brit, of course, thrives in brutal brawls as seen in his two clashes with Dillian Whyte.

Adam Kownacki will make his debut in the European and British markets. This has high potential to be very economically successful due to the eyes that both Chisora and Kownacki bring to their fights.

Watch Kownacki vs Arreola here, via PBC ON FOX:

