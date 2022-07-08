"My style is f*** it" - Derek Chisora makes his intentions clear ahead of his rematch with Kubrat Pulev 

Derek Chisora spelled out his intentions for his rematch with Kubrat Pulev tomorrow night, Saturday, July 9, at the final press conference before their bout. He stated that all fighters have a plan, but that plan can be tossed out the window once the bell rings.

He quoted Mike Tyson's famous saying that everyone has a plan until they get hit, and Chisora is no different:

"Everybody's got a plan until they get hit. All the fighters here have a plan, everybody wants to win their fight. Fighters want to fight, you know. We know his [Pulev's] style of fighting, stay the back foot, keep it long, keep it boring and stuff like that. We know his style. But you know my style, my style is f*ck it. Bite on the gum shooter, let's f*cking go for it. And that's what I'm bringing."

This mentality is what has made Derek Chisora a fan favorite, because viewers know that once the bell rings, he's ready for war. He explained that everyone should already know what to expect of him Saturday night and that he won't be pacing himself during the initial rounds to allow his opponent to find a groove. He plans to put Kubrat Pulev in deep waters immediately:

"From the get go, we are going. There's no two ways about it."

Watch the full press conference here:

Derek Chisora's background and record

Derek Chisora is a British boxer with a 32-12 record and 23 knockouts. Chisora was considered to have gotten a late start in boxing when he began his career at 19. As an amateur, he won the ABA Super Heavyweight Title at the 2006 London English National Championships.

At a regional level, he claimed multiple heavyweight titles, such as the British and Commonwealth titles between 2010 and 2011, and the European titles from 2013 to 2014. He challenged for the WBC Heavyweight Title once in 2012 against Vitali Klitschko, but lost a unanimous decision.

Chisora has faced many highly regarded names in boxing including Oleksandr Usyk, Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury and David Haye. In his rematch with Kubrat Pulev, 'War' Chisora looks to take back the split decision loss he earned in 2016.

