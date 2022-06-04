"I see it coming" - Damian Lillard predicts Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 

Devin Haney is set to fight George Kambosos Jr. on Sunday, June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Ahead of the fight, NBA superstar Damian Lillard gave his predictions for the bout.

The Portland Trailblazers star is an avid boxing fan and always gives his opinions on major fights. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about why he thinks Haney will win:

"He can move, and you know, he jab well, he got good feet, he athletic, he tall, long... I think he's gonna be trouble and I think he's gonna, he gonna come correct. You know what I mean? I think he gonna come correct and I think he gonna have the best performance of his career, you know. I can see it, I see it coming. It wouldn't surprise me if he ain't get a decision over there either though."

The NBA superstar thinks it will be difficult for Haney to win on points in front of Kambosos Jr.'s home crowd. It is a common phenomenon in boxing, where the hometown favorite, who also happens to be the champion in this case, rarely ever loses on points. Hence, Lillard believes that 'The Dream' can secure a clean win over 'Ferocious'.

Story continues below ad

Watch the interview with FightHype.com below:

Story continues below ad

Devin Haney talks about how his father coached him through the phone

Devin Haney's father Bill Haney was not given a visa to travel to Australia for his son's fight. 'The Dream' will be fighting the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world, George Kambosos Jr., in what will be the biggest fight of his career. Haney has the chance to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion at the age of 23.

However, many critics believed it would not be the same for Haney without his father by his side. Bill Haney has been training 'The Dream' ever since he was a little kid. The WBC champion spoke about how his father has been helping him train:

"My dad has been coaching me through the phone as much as he can... Everything has been going great, I feel ready, it's okay that my dad can't make it because were ready to go."

Story continues below ad

However, recent developments show that Bill Haney has been granted a visa to Australia and will get to travel to Australia.

Take a look at the post by ESPN Ringside:

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Devin Haney is ready for Saturday night 🥊 Devin Haney is ready for Saturday night 🥊 https://t.co/O5KIL16uWl

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far