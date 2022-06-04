Why did Devin Haney's cutman get detained at the Melbourne Airport?

Devin Haney's cutman, Bob Ware, has been detained at the Melbourne International Airport ahead of the American's biggest fight of his career.

Haney will take on George Kambosos Jr. tonight (June 5 in Australia) at the Marvel Stadium in a bid to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. 'The Dream' will be looking to add the WBA, WBO and IBF belts to his WBC strap.

It has been reported by Boxing Scene that Ware has an alleged discrepancy in his visa documents. The cutman apparently failed to note a conviction on his original Electronic Travel Authority visa application.

Here is what the on-site authorities had to say on the matter:

"You have declared that you applied for the UD-601 Visa yourself and that you understood the questions asked... You have made an admission to incorrectly answering the conviction question on your application but could not provide a plausible explanation for doing so."

Consequently, Ware is being held at a detention center 30 minutes from the stadium where the bout between Kambosos Jr. and Haney will take place. It is uncertain if the cutman will be released and allowed to be in Haney's corner for the fight.

Bob Ware has violated the Australian Visa condition 8528, which does not allow anyone with criminal convictions of 12 months or more to enter the country. Hence, it is possible that 'The Dream' will be without a key member of his team.

Ware is widely considered one of the best cutmen in the world of boxing. The 51-year-old cornerman worked with the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the latter stages of the boxer's career. There have been no reports as to who will replace Ware in Haney's corner.

Devin Haney's father has been allowed to travel to Australia

On a positive note for Devin Haney, his father and head trainer Bill Haney has been cleared to travel to Australia and will be in his son's corner for the fight.

Bill Haney was initially denied access to Australia due to a drug-related criminal conviction from over 30 years ago. However, efforts are now being made to get Haney's father to Australia by Sunday morning local time.

With Kambosos Jr. struggling to make weight on the scale and Haney's father being there to guide him, 'The Dream' seems confident that he will be victorious against the Australian and become undisputed at 135lbs.

Watch Haney's post weigh-in interview:

