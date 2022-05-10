"It's easy advice" - Dmitry Bivol reacts to Mike Tyson's advice for Canelo Alvarez on how to beat him

Shortly after Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol, Mike Tyson released a video discussing how 'Cinnamon' could win a rematch. He spoke about how Alvarez needs to use his jab more effectively to beat the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion.

According to 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', Canelo lost the fight because he let Bivol close the distance too easily. However, if he uses his jab, the Russian won't be able to close the distance effectively and Alvarez could control the fight a lot better. In a recent interview with Fighthype.com, Bivol shared his thoughts on the advice:

"No, I didn't see what Mike said to be honest. But jab, it's like you know, key for everything. If you use more jab it's not bad, it's only better every time. You know for me, for him, for everyone. The jab, it's easy advice, but it works every time."

The jab was one of the key punches that helped Bivol win against Alvarez. He used his height and reach advantage very well with the jab. He kept Canelo at bay and would not let him close the distance very easily. Whenever the Mexican did close the distance, he would display impenetrable defense and fire off with counters.

Take a look at the interview:

Dmitry Bivol reacts to Wladimir Klitschko's call to ban all Russian boxers

The WBA Light Heavyweight Champion was not impressed with Wladimir Klitschko's comments on Russian fighters. The former Heavyweight Champion of the world is currently defending his country from Russian invasion and called for a ban on all Russian boxers. In response to his comments, Dmitry Bivol said:

"All his career I support him. I liked how he was fighting and of course I was glad when he won. And, he is sportsman - he should know sports and politics is different. He was an athlete but now he is politics. It is sad that he, athlete, wants to shake it up, mix sport and politics.”

After beating Alvarez inside the ring, the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion is willing to sign for a rematch.

IFL TV @IFLTV #DmitryBivol #CaneloBivol #Boxing

'YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER... IT IS SAD!' - DMITRY BIVOL CLAPS BACK AT WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO, TALKS CANELO..HIT THE FOLLOWING LINK TO VIEW 'YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER... IT IS SAD!' - DMITRY BIVOL CLAPS BACK AT WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO, TALKS CANELO..HIT THE FOLLOWING LINK TO VIEW buff.ly/3FwUMp3 #DmitryBivol #CaneloBivol #Boxing'YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER... IT IS SAD!' - DMITRY BIVOL CLAPS BACK AT WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO, TALKS CANELO..HIT THE FOLLOWING LINK TO VIEW buff.ly/3FwUMp3

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by John Cunningham