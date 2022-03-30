"I'm a man of my word" - Eddie Hall will get Thor Björnsson's name tattooed to secure the rematch

Eddie Hall has addressed his loss to Thor Björnsson in a YouTube video. A little over a week ago, the Brit lost his first ever boxing match to his rival Thor Björnsson.

Since their fight, the Iceland native has shown little interest in a rematch with Hall. However, he did say he would give Eddie Hall the rematch if he followed through with their pre-fight bet.

In typical Jake Paul fashion, the pair agreed that the loser would get their opponents' name along with 'World's Strongest Man' tattooed on their body. In his latest YouTube video, Hall discussed getting the tattoo:

"So there's no stipulation on how big, where, or what color, or anything other than what was said on YouTube. So, it's gonna be used as a tool for the rematch, which is fine and I guess I would do the same completely. You know, I wouldn't do the rematch unless Thor got his tattoo. So it will happen, I'm gonna do it in me own time, obviously I'm gonna get the rematch clause written up before I do."

'The Mountain' is currently looking for his next fight. He even took to Twitter to ask his fans who they think he should fight next. It will be interesting to see if Björnsson agrees to the rematch if Hall gets the tattoo. If not, we may have another Tyron Woodley situation on our hands.

Eddie Hall believes he and Thor Björnsson should move on from the World's Strongest Man incident

In the same video, Eddie Hall spoke about how Björnsson should now move on from their incident at the World’s Strongest Man event in 2017:

"I think it's time for me and Thor to move on from our differences in 2017 at the World's Strongest Man you know. I understand why Thor did what he did, I understand why he said what he said. I understand in his head, what was being, you know what was the outcome and nothing will ever change that. You know, he'll always have this perception that he was robbed in 2017."

Eddie Hall went on to talk about how he had been wanting to punch Björnsson in the face. However, it would not change what happened at the World's Strongest Man in 2017. He wanted 'The Mountain' to move on from the incident and accept the fact that he lost fair and square, just as Hall lost in the boxing match. He showered Björnsson with praise for his training and boxing skills.

