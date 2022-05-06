"No notable victories" - Eddie Hearn buries Jermall Charlo and Errol Spence over Canelo Alvarez rumors

Eddie Hearn recently berated Jermall Charlo and Errol Spence Jr. for calling out Canelo Alvarez. It is no secret that Charlo has been looking to fight the Mexican for a while now.

However, Canelo always brushed him off using his iconic 'payday' dialog. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion has made it very clear that every time he steps into the ring, he is looking to make history.

Unfortunately for Charlo, he does not present Canelo with anything he doesn't already have. The Mexican believes he needs to fight better competition before he challenges for the titles. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Canelo's current promoter Eddie Hearn spoke about 'Hitman' and Errol Spence Jr.'s comments:

"Charlo is like, so, I mean I actually think he's a decent fighter, but when is Charlo gonna fight anyone? Anyone. He has not done anything to warrant a fight with Canelo Alvarez... What belt can Canelo Alvarez take from Charlo? I repeat, who has Charlo ever beaten?... Errol Spence at 164. Canelo's never fighting below 168, never again."

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman spoke about how Canelo wants to fight champions at different weight classes and keep testing himself against the best. This is why he is looking to finally settle his score with Gennadiy Golovkin after his fight against Bivol on May 7th.

Eddie Hearn calls Jake Paul "deluded"

DAZN Spokesperson Eddie Hearn had some strong words for Jake Paul. The pair had been attending a number of press conferences and media days to promote the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight. 'The Problem Child' and Hearn had a pretty interesting dynamic that fans seemed to love.

The Brit would be brutally honest with Paul's ambitions in boxing and the 24-year-old would try to make a comeback with witty responses. Per Michael Benson, Hearn commented on Paul's ambitions of becoming a world champion. Here's what he had to say:

"This is a guy who, he would say to me off camera, 'In two years I'll beat Canelo.' And I'll sort of look around for a camera and realize there isn't one, and I think, 'Wow.' I think he's so deluded, so deluded.'"

'The Problem Child' is looking to prove Hearn wrong, and his journey begins on August 13th. He recently announced that he was set to fight on that day, however, he did not reveal who he was fighting.

