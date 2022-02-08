"Not in a fu*king million years"- Eddie Hearn reveals he never expected to co-promote a fight with Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn has revealed he never expected to co-promote a fight with social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions have joined forces to co-promote the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight. The bout is being billed as the greatest female boxing fight in the history of the sport and will take place on April 30th at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

Leading up to the highly anticipated female boxing bout, Hearn gave Paul credit for his work in the boxing industry while claiming he never expected to co-promote a fight with 'The Problem Child'. During an interview with iFL TV, the English boxing promoter said:

"Did I ever expect to be co-promoting the biggest female fight of all time at Madison Square Garden with Jake Paul? Absolutely not in a fu*king million years but we're here and it's working really well. I said there, there's so much bitterness in boxing, sometimes you can co-promote a show with another promoter, they hate you that much they'd rather it failed than it was a success but Jake's fresh into boxing he's not really been hit with that bitter brush yet where he genuinely wants to make money for his fighters."

Jake Paul is proving to be good for women's boxing

While Jake Paul is still in his early days as a boxer, he has already started to make the sport better for women. The 25-year-old has also been vocal about fighter pay for a while and is putting his words into practice.

Paul signed arguably one of the greatest female boxers of all-time, Amanda Serrano, last year to his Most Valuable Promotions and has helped her book the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing against Katie Taylor.

Paul not only helped finalize the deal for the Serrano vs. Taylor bout, but also helped them earn the biggest pay-day of their career with this fight. It'll be interesting to see how the YouTuber-turned-boxer's promotion continues to influence the boxing landscape.

