Eddie Hearn reveals his personal conversation with Canelo Alvarez ahead of Billy Joe Saunders fight

In a recent From the Corner interview with Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom Boxing promoter revealed a conversation he had with Canelo Alvarez prior to his matchup with Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo and 'Superb' fought on May 8, 2021, with Alvarez coming out with a win after Saunders' corner retired in the eigth round of their match. Hearn said he had mentioned to Alvarez how good Billy Joe Saunders was, but Alvarez was dismissive:

"Once he feels it, it's over."

He was referencing the strength of his punches, which ultimately resulted in Saunders' defeat. Hearn went on to say that Canelo has a mindset for winning like no other:

"He genuinely believes he can beat Alexander [Oleksandr] Usyk for the world heavyweight title."

Eddie Hearn credits Canelo's unbelievable grit and determination to his tough upbringing in Guadalajara, Mexico. He mentions that despite having more money than he could have ever dreamed of, Canelo still wants to win, now more than ever, which makes him a special individual in Hearn's eyes.

Ahead of his next matchup against Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez posted this video of his training camp in preparation for May 7th:

You can catch the full interview with Hearn here:

Eddie Hearn discusses his respect for Canelo Alvarez's unwavering determination to win

Despite making the statement that he believes Alvarez's upcoming fight against Dmitry Bivol on May 7 could be the toughest of his career, Eddie Hearn is confident in Canelo’s ability to pull off another win.

When discussing the weight difference between Bivol and Alvarez and how it could potentially hinder Alvarez, Hearn stated:

"Canelo Alvarez is something else. He's an absolute legend of the sport."

Hearn joked about being a fanboy for Alvarez, but says it stems from a place of respect and admiration for his determination to win and succeed in boxing:

"I've never met anyone so confident in his own ability."

Canelo has a dazzling record of 57-1-2, with 39 KOs. Ahead of Alvarez now is a 19-0, undefeated fighter in Dmitry Bivol, who is a natural light heavyweight in the prime of his career.

With 11 knockouts to his name, Bivol is no slouch, but Hearn is confident that Alvarez, like almost all of his other fights against durable opponents, will come out with another W.

On his Instagram, Hearn shared a promotional video for Alvarez vs. Bivol, highlighting Dmitry Bivol's side of the battle:

