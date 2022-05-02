Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney and others share predictions and analysis

The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol has drawn a lot of boxing fans' attention, including other fighters. The pair are set to scrap on May 7, 2022, and the matchup is already garnering a lot of discussion.

In an interview with FightHype, many boxers were asked about their official predictions of the fight.

Ryan Garcia had this to say:

"People don't expect that Bivol is pretty good, like, technically-wise."

He didn't have an official prediction, but voiced his interest in seeing how the matchup would play out.

Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis both believe Canelo will pull out the W against Bivol.

A recent boxing promo from Eddie Hearn promotes the May 7 fight by highlighting all the work and preparation Canelo is putting into defeating his adversary:

Devin Haney admitted he hasn't seen a full fight of Dmitry Bivol's before making a confident statement:

"Canelo is Canelo. He's a hard man to beat."

Do fighters think Dmitry Bivol can beat Canelo Alvarez?

Timothy Bradley had some encouraging words about Bivol that not too many other boxers interviewed shared:

"Bivol can make things interesting. Strong jab, strong foundation, great footwork. We know that the jab can distrupt the timing of a counterpuncher."

Canelo Alvarez, like the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr., is known for his amazing skills as a counterpuncher in boxing, but Bradley still felt there was a way for Alvarez to be outboxed, and that Bivol might just be the man to do it.

Rolando Romero had very clear views on the way the May 7 matchup would go down:

"I guarantee Canelo is just gonna destroy him, because Canelo just destroys everybody."

Shakur Stevenson, who just beat Oscar Valdez to move to 18-0, also shared confidence in Alvarez's abilities:

"You've got to be great to beat Canelo. I feel like only the great fighters would beat Canelo. If Andre Ward was still boxing, I would say Andre Ward."

Shakur went on to say that he believed a great matchup to see would be Alvarez vs. Benavidez.

It is clear that many fighters believe Canelo Alvarez is in his prime and nearly unbeatable. Alvarez has a record of 57 wins with 39 KO's, 1 loss, and 2 draws. The potential dark horse Bivol has an undefeated record of 19-0, with 11 KOs to his name.

On his Instagram, Bivol recently shared a video highlighting his fights, while showing clips of himself as a youngster duking it out in the ring.

The video shows he still has the same tenacity to fight now as he did as a child.

Edited by John Cunningham