Ryan Garcia announces his next fight date

Ryan Garcia, fresh off a win over Emanuel Tagoe, revealed July 16th as his next fight date in a recent interaction with iFL TV.

The young lightweight star was at ringside for the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

After watching Taylor defend the lightweight belts against Serrano, Garcia claimed to have been inspired by the fight and is now willing to step through the ropes pretty soon. Known for his knockout abilities, Garcia’s returning fight against Tagoe ended up being decided on the judge’s scorecard. Although ‘KingRy’ won, he is in desperate need of a statement victory.

The lightweight division is blooming with big names and Garcia shouldn’t have a problem finding a valid opponent. He has also expressed interest in facing the winner of Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship by the end of this year as well.

That’s a whole different turn for now since many more top-tier names are lurking over the 135 lbs belts. However, Garcia is an undefeated superstar in the weight class and already seems to be just one or two wins away from demanding a world title shot.

Golden Boy Promotions kingpin Oscar De La Hoya has pitched Isaac Cruz as a potential opponent for Garcia. While that could be 'KingRy’s next bout, several more options are available.

Ryan Garcia has a long way to go

22-0 as a professional, 23-year-old Ryan Garcia has been a prizefighter who has lost his spark to some extent in the vicious lightweight division. Following his KO win over Luke Campbell in January 2021, Garcia came across a chance to fight for a world title as the WBC Interim Champion. He even teased a fight against Gervonta Davis.

However, the youngster didn’t make good on any of those plans, which even included an exhibition against Manny Pacquiao at one point.

After more than a year-long hiatus, Ryan Garcia is back to his winning ways. However, Emmanuel Tagoe isn’t the opponent that can bring him the career-defining platform to secure his sought after title shot. 'KingRy's next fight could be make or break in this regard.

