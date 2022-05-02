"He is a straight shooter" - Canelo Alvarez opens up about relationship with his father 

Canelo Alvarez recently opened up about his relationship with his father in the third episode of Canelo Unwrapped on DAZN. The pound-for-pound king expressed his respect and admiration for his dad, who is very committed to his work.

Here's what Canelo Alvarez said in Canelo Unwrapped episode 3:

"In many ways, I've always respected my father. He's a straight shooter, very disciplined in his work. He pays what he owes, doesn't like debts. He's working every Sunday. Now I tell him, 'Pops stop working'. But he's the kind of person that will deteriorate if they don't work. My father is a big influence that made me the man I am."

Alvarez is widely considered to be the best fighter in the world and one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time. The Mexican superstar will have the chance to boost his legacy when he takes on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship.

Watch the full episode of Canelo: Unwrapped: Episode 3 on DAZN:

Canelo Alvarez describes relationship with his mother

During the same episode, Canelo Alvarez continued by talking about his mother, who he praised for raising eight sons. He added:

"My mother was the one that kept us in line. She would get us to school, cook. I acknowledge and admire my mum so much because having to raise eight sons, with some only a year apart, so imagine, having to deal with all of us. It was so hard, I'm surprised we didn't drive her to madness. Boxing is hard for her, but in the end that's what we like. She's always there showing her support."

Alvarez has showed that he is extremely defensive about his mother in his last fight against Caleb Plant. Canelo and Plant came to blows at the first press conference when the American insulted the Mexican's mom.

Watch the altercation between Canelo and Plant:

However, after sharing the ring with each other for eleven rounds, the two boxers showed respect and squashed their beef. In a post-fight interview, Canelo explained what was said between himself and Plant.

Watch the post-fight interview in the below video:

Edited by Allan Mathew