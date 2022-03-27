"It's a right mess" - Eddie Hearn reacts to the argument between Frank Warren and Dillian Whyte's lawyer 

Eddie Hearn recently gave his thoughts on the viral argument between Frank Warren and Dillian Whyte's lawyer Jeffrey Benz. Warren and Benz appeared on the talkSPORT radio show and argued for almost ten minutes.

In an interview with Boxing UK, Hearn discussed the situation:

"I did yeah, it's an interesting one, I mean it's a right mess, I mean it's really bad for business. Like, just in general, I don't think it's, at first I thought it's quite a good build-up and stuff like that. But it doesn't put the sport in a good light."

The interviewer then asked Eddie Hearn if he thinks the fight will take place. Hearn replied:

"I think so, I think so, but if you listen to that, you'd think not."

Take a look at the interview:

A clip of the pair arguing went viral. They released some information on the contract and the deals between the two parties which were probably supposed to be confidential. This is the first time the public has gotten a glimpse of the tension between the two parties live, and fans were enjoying every moment of it. Many even wondered if they did it to attract more eyes to the fight.

If it was a publicity stunt, it definitely worked. Fans loved the raw and transparent side of the interview and wanted more of it.

Eddie Hearn gives hilarious response to the Cropgate controversy with Frazer Clarke

Eddie Hearn has revealed why he cropped Frazer Clarke out of his infamous Instagram post.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter was at the UFC Fight Night event at the O2 Arena in London. He was joined by Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, and Frazer Clarke. After the event, Hearn posted a photo from the event and cropped out Clarke.

In an interview with Seconds Out, Eddie Hearn revealed:

"I know this sounds arrogant, but I thought I looked really handsome. But the problem was, it was too far away. So I wanted to send it out again but I needed to zoom in so you could really see how well I looked. This is the honest truth right, I know it sounds terrible. Just like, I've lost a stone and a half, I'm forty-two years old. But, you know, like you have to think at some point, do I get the call for James Bond?"

Take a look at the interview:

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman seems to have sorted things out with Clarke who made a witty comeback with his own Instagram post.

