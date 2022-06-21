"Last September was very painful" - Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua is "here to win" against Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has revealed his intentions ahead of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

The pair are set to fight on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the IBF, WBO, and WBA Heavyweight Titles on the line. Ahead of their fight, they held their first press conference in Jeddah, and Eddie Hearn made it very clear who he was rooting for:

"So thank you to Egis [Klimas], and Alex [Krassyuk], and Oleksandr Usyk as well. And of course for our team, Anthony Joshua, 258 Management, Robert Garcia. This is all very nice, it's all very friendly but we're only here to win. Honestly, that's all that matters. Last September was very painful when the great Oleksandr Usyk dethroned Anthony Joshua and we're here to be pleasant but we're here to see this man regain those wonderful belts up there on August the 20th."

Eddie Hearn believes that Joshua has what it takes to win back his titles from the Ukrainian. The last time the pair fought was in September last year when 'The Cat' put on a masterclass in just his third fight in the heavyweight division to dethrone 'AJ'. The Brit seemed to have no answer for his opponent's jab and looked like a fish out of water.

Watch the video by Matchroom Boxing below:

Robert Garcia talks to Eddie Hearn about Anthony Joshua's changed mindset

Anthony Joshua began training with Robert Garcia for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. So naturally, his new head trainer was alongside him at the first leg of the press conference for Joshua vs. Usyk II in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the press conference, Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn asked Garcia what it's like training 'AJ' and what he is expecting from him.

The Mexican trainer replied:

"I see a different Anthony now you know, the way he thinks, the way he talks, everything he's practising, everything he's doing in the gym. You know, I think he fought the wrong fight [last time] and that's the past, you know, that happened already. Usyk was the better man, congratulations to him, but come August 20 we're gonna do whatever it takes to win those titles back. I know he could do it."

Robert Garcia is a more offensive-minded coach and has trained multiple world champions in the past. Fans are excited to see a new Anthony Joshua under Garcia's training.

Watch the video uploaded by Matchroom Boxing on Twitter below:

Matchroom Boxing @MatchroomBoxing



#RageOnTheRedSea



Watch the 🗣️ “I see a different AJ now. The way he thinks, talks. He fought the wrong fight last time but that's the past. Come Aug 20 we will do whatever it takes to win those titles back!“ - @GarciaBoxing Watch the #UsykJoshua2 presser: youtu.be/-uvdDrEySw4 🗣️ “I see a different AJ now. The way he thinks, talks. He fought the wrong fight last time but that's the past. Come Aug 20 we will do whatever it takes to win those titles back!“ - @GarciaBoxing #RageOnTheRedSeaWatch the #UsykJoshua2 presser: youtu.be/-uvdDrEySw4 https://t.co/DWVYIqcq84

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far