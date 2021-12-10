"He's not horrendous" - Eddie Hearn says he has seen professional fighters 'worse' than Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn has revealed that he believes Jake Paul is much better than some of his fellow professional fighters.

While Jake Paul hasn't exactly captured the imagination of everyone in the boxing community, there's definitely an argument to be made that he has done some good for the sport.

It may not be immediately evident, but there are plenty of people out there who are starting to tune in as a result of "The Problem Child" and what he's been able to achieve in his short career.

Eddie Hearn, who has been watching the career of Jake Paul closely, recently commented on the rise of the Paul brothers and Jake's ability in the ring. Hearn said:

“He’s never gonna be a champion. He’s not horrendous. I’ve seen worse professional fighters. But he’s smart, and I think he’s good for the sport. He’s engaging a different audience into boxing.”

"It's a disaster for Tommy Fury" - Eddie Hearn weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

After it was announced that Tommy Fury had to pull out of his scheduled December 18 bout vs Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley immediately stepped up to the plate and will now fight his foe in a rematch next weekend. Hearn, upon seeing this, couldn't help but be impressed by Paul and how quickly he managed to get the contest rearranged. Hearn added:

“One thing I’ll say about that [Paul vs Woodley 2] is look how quickly he moved. Do you know what I mean? A lot of people would’ve gone ‘oo, oh’. When you find out as a promoter that a fight’s off, there’s a window of an hour to about 48 hours before people find out, depending on who you’re working with. So he would’ve known well before we knew that Fury was out of that fight. But he’s moved quickly, he’s gone and got a replacement, and when the news has broken about Tommy Fury, he’s gone ‘this is my new fight’. It’s smart. It’s a disaster for Tommy Fury but I’m sure he’ll be back in some form.”

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 goes down in Tampa, Florida next weekend.

