Eddie Hearn says Floyd Mayweather's promotion sent him a letter to stop talking about Gervonta Davis

In an interview with Thaboxingvoice, Eddie Hearn revealed that he was given a letter by Floyd Mayweather Promotions asking him to stop talking about Gervonta Davis.

When asked about 'Tank' Davis' free agency now that his last fight against 'Rolly' Romero was his final with Mayweather Promotions, Hearn stated:

"I actually got a letter from Mayweather Promotions telling me to stop talking about him [Davis] and whatever because he's under contract to Mayweather Promotions. If he is, so be it. How long he is for, but we would never interfere with a fighter under contract. If the opportunity become available of course we'll be very with an offer for Gervonta Davis, but if he's under contract we don't want to have those conversations."

When asked about his opinions on Davis vs. Romero, Hearn stated:

"Gervonta is a great fighter, I've been a fan for a long time. You see him filling up those arenas, he's a great fighter, good star, and props to Leondard Ellerbe and those guys that have done a good job. I just feel that sometimes a fighter starts looking at all the filled-up seats and all the pay-per-view buys, and goes, 'who's making the money here?'"

In the lead up to Davis vs. Romero, 'Tank' posted these photos to Instagram:

See the interview with Eddie Hearn here:

Gervonta Davis' next matchup

Gervonta Davis won with a stunning sixth-round knockout against Rolando Romero during their highly anticipated matchup last weekend. He now has a number of options ahead of him for who to take on next.

Romero has already called for a rematch, on which Davis didn't seem too keen. So if not 'Rolly' then who? Shortly after his win, Ryan Garcia called out Davis on Twitter, asking for a fight in December to avenge his former sparring partner.

With both undefeated stars and knockout artists in their own right, it would be a fan-friendly fight. It could be another big matchup to see whose record would gain a loss.

Garcia went on Twitter again to call out Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, which Davis is technically still signed to. He called out Ellerbe for the fight and questioned who was ducking a fight with whom.

See Garcia's Tweet here:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking… 🤷‍♂️ After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking… 🤷‍♂️

