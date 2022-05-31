"Guess I've always been that guy" - Ryan Garcia looks back on his childhood

American professional boxer Ryan Garcia recently took to his Instagram Story to post a picture of himself as a baby with the caption:

"Guess I've always been that guy."

The 22-0 boxer holds 18 knockouts to his name at only 23 years old. Reflecting upon his childhood, it seems Garcia doesn't see much of a change in himself. Nicknamed 'King', the young boxer has made a big name for himself in the sport. He is slowly creeping towards title contention, which fans can expect to see from him in the near future.

The undefeated boxer displays immense prowess in the ring and has a large social media presence off it. He has also launched a new series on Snapchat called Ryan Garcia: The Fight Inside. The series is set to follow Garcia as he explores mental health, spends time with celebrity guests, and offers viewers tools to deal with anxiety and depression.

Six episodes of the 10-part series have been released so far, which can be seen on Snapchat. Celebrity guest stars including the likes of Brandon Moreno of the UFC, Noah Beck, FaZe Rug, and Candace Parker have appeared on the series so far.

Garcia posted this trailer for his series to Instagram:

Ryan Garcia v. Javier Fortuna

It has been revealed that Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna will be fighting on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

It was originally expected that Garcia would fight Isaac Cruz in a title eliminator bout. The WBC ordered them to fight, with the winner fighting the winner of Devin Haney v. George Kambosos Jr., but that order has since been dissolved. This caused some friction between the fighters, with Garcia even taking to social media to call out Cruz for ducking a fight with him.

After harsh words were tossed back and forth between the fighters, they looked elsewhere for opponents. Javier Fortuna called out to Garcia, offering to be his opponent in the event that Cruz refused to fight him, and his call was finally answered.

Fortuna posted this clip from a fight, showing off his heavy hands:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far