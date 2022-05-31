Twitter reacts to Ryan Garcia losing $20k to Errol Spence Jr. over Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Ahead of the highly anticipated match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, Ryan Garcia bet $20K against Errol Spence Jr. that 'Rolly' would come out with the win. Heading into the fight, Garcia believed that Romero's funky style of fighting would be an advantage against the heavy-hitting knockout artist Davis.

Rolando Romero, a former sparring partner of Garcia's, was knocked out in the sixth round of the fight with Davis, after weeks of tension and bad blood building between the fighters. Both had entered the ring with the intention of not letting the match make it to the championship rounds, but Davis was the first one to make good on his promise.

Garcia and Spence Jr. had made the bet ringside in a video that Errol Spence Jr. posted to his Instagram. Garcia stated in the video:

"20K I got on Rolly, you got on Tank. I'll pay you that sh*t tomorrow."

Errol Spence Jr. captioned the video:

"That sh*t turned bad quick for ya man's."

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s post to Instagram:

See Todays's Boxing Headlines Tweet here:

Todays's Boxing Headlines @BoxingLiveToday Ryan Garcia calls for December fight with Gervonta Davis after losing $20,000 to Errol Spence in bet against ‘Tank’ talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… Ryan Garcia calls for December fight with Gervonta Davis after losing $20,000 to Errol Spence in bet against ‘Tank’ talksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

Champside also tweeted about the bet:

CHAMPSIDE @theCHAMPSIDE Shocking: Ryan Garcia Loses $20,000 To Errol Spence Jr Betting On Rolly To Beat Gervonta Davis youtu.be/mrdTNQsOXho Shocking: Ryan Garcia Loses $20,000 To Errol Spence Jr Betting On Rolly To Beat Gervonta Davis youtu.be/mrdTNQsOXho https://t.co/IN4Q2EzxSp

A fan also added to the discussion:

Ryan Garcia's next fight: who will his opponent be?

Ryan Garcia plans to fight on July 16th, but the opponent has been unclear until today. The WBC had ordered that a title eliminator match be made between Isaac Cruz and Ryan Garcia so the victor could challenge the winner of Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr., but that order has since been dissolved.

Tensions between Cruz and Garcia had been mounting, with Garcia even going to social media to call out Cruz for ducking a match with him. Fans had been excited about this matchup, but now that both fighters have their sights set on other opponents, it was unclear who Garcia would be facing in July.

He revealed that his fight would be taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and would be available to stream on DAZN.

Fans can now anticipate who Garcia will face on July 16th. As reported by No Smoke Boxing, it is very likely that Garcia will fight Javier Fortuna. Fortuna had called out Garcia on social media after the fall-through of his initial matchup with Isaac Cruz, and now it seems like his call is being answered.

Garcia posted this photo to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far