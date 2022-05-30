×
"F**k Golden Boy" - Ryan Garcia makes a deal with Leonard Ellerbe for Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia (left) and Leonard Ellerbe (right) (Image credits Getty)
allanbinoy
Modified May 30, 2022 12:24 PM IST
News

Ryan Garcia was ringside at the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero fight at the Barclays Center in New York city. The unbeaten lightweight prospect was there to watch two of the best fighters in the division and to possibly set up a fight against either of them. After 'Tank' knocked Romero out, Garcia saw Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe walking past him and took the opportunity to make a deal by saying:

"You don't want the smoke. F**k Golden Boy, I'm right here. F**k them, I'm gonna make it happen."

Garcia was trying to make a deal for a fight against Gervonta Davis. 'KingRy' is currently scheduled to fight on June 16 against an opponent who is yet to be named. If he wins that fight, he will want to face 'Tank' next for his WBA (Regular) Lightweight belt. It will be Garcia's first title shot if he is able to secure some sort of deal with Davis and Mayweather Promotions.

Ryan Garcia reacts to Gervonta Davis knocking out Rolly Romero… https://t.co/Xvu3zrAVZw

The unbeaten lightweight champion is fresh off a win against Rolly Romero who is one of the hardest hitters in the division. He knocked out the KO artist in front of a record crowd at the Barclays Center in New York. Following his win, it will be interesting to see who he decides to fight next.

Watch the video below:

youtube-cover

Ryan Garcia loses $20k to Errol Spence Jr. betting on Rolly Romero vs. Gervonta Davis

The unbeaten lightweight prospect sat ringside alongside Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. Moments before the fight started, 'KingRy' made a bet with Spence Jr who is the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world. Ryan Garcia put $20k on Rolly to beat 'Tank' while Danny Garcia was filming the entire thing:

"$20k I got on Rolly, he's got on 'Tank'. I'll pay you that sh** tomorrow."

Watch the video uploaded by Michael Benson:

Ryan Garcia bet Errol Spence $20,000 that Rolly Romero would beat Gervonta Davis…[🎥 @ErrolSpenceJr] https://t.co/BcMVmdR4tJ

Immediately after the fight, Errol Spence Jr. tweeted out saying:

"That s--- turned bad quick for ya man's @kingryan #thebiggest #strapseason"
'KingRy' now owes Spence Jr. $20k for losing the bet. It will be interesting to see if the Goldey Boy Promotions fighter pays up.

Watch the tweet by ESPN Ringside below:

This bet didn't go @RyanGarcia's way 😅 #DavisRomero (via @ErrolSpenceJr) https://t.co/Srm4CNgEEQ

Edited by Allan Mathew
