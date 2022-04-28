"You are such a clown" - Eddie Hearn rips into reporter for not stating facts

Eddie Hearn fired off in a ranting rampage in an interview with a reporter. He called him a clown when discussing false statements about Anthony Yarde and his in-question title shot. Hearn's heated monologue, which criticized the reporter for utilizing false facts, included the exasperated question:

"What world title shot has he got?"

Yarde has made claims about getting to fight the winner of the Joe Smith and Artur Beterviev scrap, a fight that, according to Hearn, is "not even made yet."

Hearn criticized Yarde for turning down a £1 million fight with Joshua Buatsi to challenge the winner of an event that hasn't been formally scheduled. The winner of Smith vs. Beterviev, Hearn revealed, could ultimately get a title fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Therefore, Yarde is wasting his time waiting for a shot that isn't there. While waiting for his shot at a title that won't be up for grabs until December, at the earliest, he could be fighting Joshua Buatsi, since it is a fight he made claims he would be able to win.

Watch the full interview with Eddie Hearn below:

Eddie Hearn believes Yarde's chances of a title shot are slim

Anthony Yarde celebrating 4th round win over Lyndon Arthur [Image courtesy of Getty]

The fight to make, Eddie Hearn states, is not Yarde versus the winner of Smith and Beterviev, but Canelo Alvarez and the winner. He believes every commission will sign off on the Alvarez fight, meaning Yarde is waiting in limbo for an opportunity that is unlikely to come his way.

Hearn's harsh views on Yarde were explained when he made this statement regarding his million pound fight offer:

"We didn't make the offer because he's about to get a shot, he ain't about to get a shot!"

When asked if he would have made the offer anyway if there was a shot for Yarde, Hearn simply stated, "The shot is not there."

Hearn's cutthroat views on Anthony Yarde were lightly smoothed over when he stated that he liked Yarde. However, he felt Yarde was being told false realities of his standing in the division and the likelihood of him getting a title shot.

While Yarde is waiting for a shot, Hearn is currently prepping for the showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on DAZN this week.

This fight is one of historic proportions. It could send the two women into stardom beyond expectations, and fight fans across the world will be tuning in this weekend to watch their battle.

Edited by John Cunningham