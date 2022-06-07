"People have other dreams" - Mayweather Promotions CEO defends Deontay Wilder's venture into music

Deontay Wilder shocked many after he recently announced he would release a new song.

The debut song of 'The Bronze Bomber' is titled 'Everytime', and features his younger brother Marsellos Wilder, who is also a boxer and an artist.

Following his announcement, his followers were quick to offer their commendations. However, some were left dumbfounded that the former WBC Heavyweight Champion would venture into the music industry instead of focusing on his professional boxing career.

Interestingly, the 36-year-old American fighter found an unlikely supporter in Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He recently responded to a boxing commentator's tweet seemingly mocking Wilder's decision.

Ellerbe said people should consider first if music has always been the heavyweight's passion before commenting on the matter. He even explained that despite being a world-renowned fighter, Wilder might have other dreams outside of boxing.

He tweeted:

"I know you’re just being sarcastic but honestly, you should think first. Do you know if music was always a passion of his? People have other dreams outside of what made them successful. When he comes bk you’ll be one of the first guys who’s trying to get him on your pod."

Leonard Ellerbe @LEllerbe Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio Deontay Wilder has reached the “I have so much money I’m going to make music now” portion of his career



Deontay Wilder has reached the “I have so much money I’m going to make music now” portion of his career https://t.co/UfMEjojlrl I know you’re just being sarcastic but honestly you should think first. Do you know if music was always a passion of his? People have other dreams outside of what made them successful. When he comes bk you’ll be one of the first guys who’s trying to get him on your pod. twitter.com/dancanobbio/st… I know you’re just being sarcastic but honestly you should think first. Do you know if music was always a passion of his? People have other dreams outside of what made them successful. When he comes bk you’ll be one of the first guys who’s trying to get him on your pod. twitter.com/dancanobbio/st…

Deontay Wilder's possible opponents

Deontay Wilder's confirmation of his move into the music industry came just as he announced he would continue his boxing career.

Wilder has not fought since his loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in October last year, prompting fans to think he's heading into retirement.

Watch the full fight highlights of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III:

The heavyweight said that part of his decision to continue boxing was because he thought boxing needed American champions to survive. There are currently no American World Heavyweight Champions, with the British Fury and Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk holding the belts.

Should he return to the squared circle, Wilder will have plenty of opponents to choose from.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has already pitched high-profile names for Wilder's return fight. Among those he named are Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce, and Daniel Dubois. Of these, Whyte has the longest history with Wilder, as they have been pitted against one another on and off for the past five years.

The two also have a common denominator in their boxing careers - they were both beaten by Fury. With Whyte coming off a defeat and Wilder returning from an extended hiatus, a fight between the two heavyweights could be a treat for fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far