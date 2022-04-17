George Kambosos Jr., Terence Crawford and more react to Errol Spence Jr. knocking out Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. proved yet again why he is one of the best active boxers in the world. After 17 months away from the ring, he put up a dominant performance showing hardly any signs of ring rust.

Normally, after long lay-offs from the ring, boxers have tune-up fights to help them get back into shape and shake off the ring rust. 'The Truth' however, decided to take on the IBF Welterweight Champion in his first fight back, and he did not disappoint.

Take a look at the reactions of the boxing world to Spence's 10th round TKO victory:

Here's what George Kambosos Jr. had to say:

"Spence is a beast. So is Bud!! Really hope that’s next. The best fighting the best is what it’s all about. That’s what makes boxing GREAT"

Terence Crawford tweeted:

"@ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!"

Jamel Herring sent a message to the sanctioning bodies:

"Dear Sanctioning Bodies, Don’t you dare order any mandatories for either Errol, or Bud."

It seems everyone wants Errol Spence Jr. to fight Terence Crawford next. It will be interesting to see if this fight does happen. It has the potential to be one of the biggest fights of the year, should the pair reach an agreement to fight.

Errol Spence Jr. discusses potential bout with Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. made it clear that he wanted to fight Terence Crawford next in his post-fight interview. 'Bud' responded on Twitter saying he's ready to fight. At the post-fight press conference, 'The Truth' responded to Crawford:

"I already responded, I already said what I said when I was in the ring and I've been saying it this whole week during the pressers and everything. I said it's strap season, I got one more belt to get and after I get through Ugas I'm coming to get Terence Crawford, so ya'll already know what time it is."

'The Truth' made it very clear even before his fight against Ugas, that his ultimate goal was to fight Crawford and become the Undisputed Welterweight Champion. It will be interesting to see if the pair do end up fighting each other.

Watch the interview down below:

