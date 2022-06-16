Floyd Mayweather gives a massive update on his documentary - "All behind the scenes from 1996 to right now"

Floyd Mayweather recently gave EsNews an update on his documentary. He stated:

"If you guys don't know, I have been filming my life behind the scenes from 1996 to right now. All behind the scenes from 1996 all the way to right now. I never knew that people were going to be able to do documentaries, I just filmed it just to have for myself. So when you guys get the chance to see it, you are going to - I mean, I don't have no plans on putting it out, but I'm pretty sure."

When pressed for some behind-the-scenes footage from the '90s, 'Money' Mayweather explained that what people wanted to see most was footage of him boxing. He recounted that he boxed with everybody and had good days and bad days, but stated that one thing he never has is bad paydays.

Floyd Mayweather recounts dropping a heavyweight

During his EsNews interview, it was brought up that there was a time when a known heavyweight had challenged Floyd Mayweather to a match and he dropped him with a body shot.

Mayweather stated humbly:

"In a boxing gym, it don't count. You can have good days, you can have bad days."

He went on to add that doing well in his gym didn't mean that these athletes were ready to skyrocket into fame and notoriety:

"A lot of times, guys do good in the gym. You know, they be happy. If you're doing good in Floyd Mayweather's gym, oh, 'I want a world title, I want a world title.' Well, you gotta look at this now, slow down. You go home to an apartment, I go home to a palace."

Now having been inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, Mayweather has continued to prove that he is one of the best boxers to ever step in the ring.

