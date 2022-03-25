“People pay a lot of money for these NBA players”- Floyd Mayweather sounds off on modern-day athletes

Floyd Mayweather criticized the current-era athletes, specifically NBA players, for being scarcely active in their games. ‘Money’ pointed to the lucrative financial deals basketball players relish and asked them to live up to that position.

The former five-weight world champion connected with Sports Icon and discussed several things surrounding his life. Being an ardent NBA follower, Mayweather billed a few flaws amongst the active athletes while referring to his own business acumen.

Mayweather was pretty active throughout his career spanning two decades, and he didn’t seem to like the NBA players’ approach in recent times. ‘TBE’ said:

“What I don’t like what’s going on with athletes nowadays, they will play up. I mean, the NBA players, they will play a couple of games and take a couple of games off. That’s not cool. With that type of money, if you are not hurt, you need to be out there playing, because people pay a lot of money for these NBA players to entertain.”

Mayweather is pretty much a master at making money by entertaining the audience as he continues to do so in his post-retired life. Billed the richest pugilist of all time, Floyd Mayweather retired after knocking out Conor McGregor in 2017, setting a flawless pro-record of 50-0. However, he has fought twice since then in exhibitions, bagging big paydays for himself.

Watch what Mayweather said below:

Floyd Mayweather is still spinning millions

According to reports, ‘Money’ earned between $50 million to $100 million for his exhibition against Logan Paul in June 2021. While Paul was supposed to make somewhere near $20 million, he has since accused Mayweather of failing to pay his purse. It is unknown whether 'The Maverick' has received his full payment yet.

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly in talks to meet YouTuber Money Kicks in the ring next. The fight was rumored to happen in February 2020, but there are no updates on its development yet.

A similar situation arose when discussions first emerged of a possible exhibition between Mayweather and Logan Paul. Contrary to what many believed, the fight did come to fruition. We may see the same thing happen with Mayweather's next exhibition.

