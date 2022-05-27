Trainer says Floyd Mayweather is getting closer to his younger days - His workouts now remind me of around the time he faced Cotto

Despite being 45 years old, Floyd Mayweather is starting to resemble his prime self. That's according to 'Money's' head trainer.

Mayweather is fresh off his exhibition fight with former training partner Don Moore, which happened last Saturday. The 45-year-old easily dominated the contest, scoring a knockdown and battering his former training partner. Due to the bout not ending in a stoppage, it was ruled a no-contest.

Many noticed that Mayweather looked in better shape than his previous exhibition boxing outing. His last appearance being an eight-round no-contest with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. Mayweather's clear improvement could likely be tied to his training.

The 45-year-old's head coach recently uploaded a clip to Instagram, showing them hitting pads before the matchup with Moore. Mayweather's coach opined that he's looking as good as he did when he beat Miguel Cotto in 2012. Discussing 'Money's' recent training, his coach wrote:

"A clip from a few days before the fight.. @floydmayweather is getting closer and closer to the Floyd of his younger days. The workouts now remind me of around the time he faced Cotto. Can’t wait to see the announcement for the next bout coming up soon."

Check out the Instagram clip below:

Who could Floyd Mayweather fight next?

Floyd Mayweather may have officially retired from professional boxing, but he's not retired from competing in exhibition matchups.

Since his knockout victory over Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather hasn't had another professional boxing match. Instead, he's going to participate in more easy-going exhibition boxing matches, as he's faced Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore.

While Mayweather has stated that he has no plans to have another professional boxing match, he is interested in doing more exhibitions. Prior to the bout against Moore, the 45-year-old was linked to many other possible fights

Mayweather was linked to a fight with another YouTuber-turned-boxer, Money Kicks, earlier this year. While the bout never came to frution, the YouTube star currently sits at 2-0 in his career thus far. However, Mayweather has been linked to many other high-profile matchups recently.

Last week, Mayweather was linked to an exhibition boxing match with former champion Amir Khan. However, 'King' has stated that he's not interested. With other former champions such as Ricky Hatton returning to have other exhibitions as well, there's no lack of possible options for an opponent for 'Money'.

