Floyd Mayweather's trainer drops exclusive footage of their recent trip to Dubai

Floyd Mayweather's trainer, El Gran, posted a video on Instagram of them training in Dubai ahead of their fight with Don Moore. El Gran claimed that in the training they did, he saw the 'old' Floyd making a return.

The Money Team traveled to Dubai for Mayweather's exhibition bout against Don Moore. After a postponement due to the United Arab Emirates' President passing away, they had the match rescheduled for May 21.

Mayweather went the eight-round distance with Moore. The pair were former sparring partners, so there was an added layer of familiarity coming into this match. Though 'Dangerous' Don Moore was confident this history meant he had the blueprint to defeat Mayweather, 'Money' showed exactly why he retains an unbeaten record.

While in Dubai, Floyd Mayweather and his team enjoyed sightseeing, meeting fans and friends, and preparing for the match with Don Moore.

In the wake of the passing of the UAE President, 'Money' and his team expressed their sympathies for the country's mourning. They were eager to put on a show for them in the rescheduled match with Moore, which they fulfilled.

See El Gran's Instagram clip here:

El Gran also posted some sight-seeing photos to his Instagram:

Gervonta Davis leaves Floyd Mayweather Promotions

Over the weekend, Gervonta Davis had his last fight under Floyd Mayweather Promotions against Rolando Romero.

In an interview with The Last Stand ahead of his Romero match, he discussed leaving Mayweather Promotions. He felt it was time for his 'training wheels' to come off so he could make decisions about his career for himself as a man. He made it clear that there was no bad blood between him and Mayweather. This was simply a decision he was making because he felt it was time for him to stand on his own two feet.

Mayweather reacted by stating:

"I will always love Tank. I look at him as a son, and he's got to do what's best for him. I feel like I've done a good job with him thus far building him, putting him in great fights. He's steady growing, he's steady learning, but I'm proud of him."

Watch the interview here:

