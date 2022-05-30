 Leonard Ellerbe reveals why Floyd Mayweather didn't attend Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Floyd Mayweather couldn’t make it to the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero Lightweight World Championship bout at Barclays Centre this weekend. Fight fans were quick to pinpoint his absence. Prior to the matchup, Davis’ contractual situation with Mayweather Promotions caught massive attention.

Hence, Floyd Mayweather’s physical absence at a ‘Tank’ fight raised many eyebrows. However, Leonard Ellerbe put an end to all the queries in the post-fight press conference. When asked about Floyd Mayweather's absence, Ellerbe said:

“He [Mayweather] had a family emergency.”

Catch Ellerbe's comments here:

Leonard Ellerbe also denied saying anything about Gervonta Davis or any of his fighters' contractual situations. 'Tank' had said that this was his last fight with Mayweather Promotions before the clash.

Golden Boy, Top Rank, and Matchroom have already expressed interest in signing Davis. That said, Mayweather Promotions may also try to retain their star fighter. As of now, Davis is enjoying his much-needed KO win following his UD victory over Isaac Cruz in 2021.

Davis, a three-weight champion, is one of the most sparkling prospects in the lightweight division.

After putting ‘Rolly’ to sleep, 'Tank' claimed he'd fight anyone at 135 lbs in the post-fight interview. Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia have also voiced their interest in battling Davis. 'Tank' can now take a minor lay-off and decide what to do next in his boxing journey.

Will Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis continue their professional relationship?

Davis and Mayweather have always showcased mutual respect for each other. Although the relationship appeared tainted a few weeks back, there’s still no love lost between the two. Moreover, Mayweather has always been loyal to his star fighter who cemented his name amongst modern day stars under Mayweather’s guidance.

Gervonta Davis v Isaac Cruz

While Davis is eager to make decisions on his own from now on, there is always a chance that he could remain under Mayweather’s contract.

