Frank Sanchez quits Team Canelo to join Joe Goossen

Frank Sanchez has reportedly left Eddy Reynoso, trainer of Canelo Alvarez, and is now being trained by Joe Goossen. This comes after Ryan Garcia also left Reynoso in favor of Goossen.

Garcia's reason for leaving was that he felt Reynoso didn't have the time to give him 100%. It was also stated that he wanted independence, his own gym and to build a better brand for himself.

Reported by Boxing Scene, Alvarez's response to Garcia leaving was:

"Eddy has all the time for him. Eddy was here Christmas, New Year's, everything for him when he fought with Luke Campbell. Then, what happened - something with him, I'm not sure."

Frank Sanchez has now followed up Garcia and has left Alvarez's fight team. Like Garcia, Sanchez stated his reason for leaving was because Reynoso was too busy.

Sanchez maintained that his relationship with Reynoso and Alvarez is great, and that there is no bad blood between them. He went to train with Goossen while Reynoso was on vacation, but said that it is possible he returns to their camp.

See the Instagram post here:

Frank Sanchez's next fight

Frank Sanchez, an undefeated fighter at 20-0 with 13 knockouts and 1 no contest, doesn't currently have any fights scheduled. However, some potential opponents include Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce, and Oleksandr Usyk.

His last fight against Christian Hammer took place on January 1, 2022 in Florida, where he gained a unanimous decision victory. Nicknamed 'The Cuban Flash', he has held the NABO Heavyweight Title since 2019 and the WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Title since 2020.

Some of his former opponents include Efe Ajagba, Nagy Aguilera, Julian Fernandez, Brian Howard, Joey Dawejko, and Jack Mulowayi.

After switching away from Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez to train with Joe Goossen and Ryan Garcia, Sanchez stated:

"Joe is a great trainer, who knows how to handle heavyweights well. I like the way he trains, prepares the fighters. He has been a trainer with great champions, with a lot of experience in boxing."

Hopefully, the switch will help Sanchez face bigger challenges in the ring and eventually get him the opportunity to make a title shot.

Sanchez posted this training video, stating he was itching for a fight:

