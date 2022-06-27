Gennadiy Golovkin on a potential fourth clash against Canelo Alvarez if he wins 

Gennadiy Golovkin has stated that he will not be interested in a fourth fight with Canelo Alvarez if he wins this third matchup between them on September 17.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, Golovkin explained that these megafights are "too expensive":

"It's too expensive. For who? For DAZN? I don't believe it. Just for who? For ESPN? Showtime?"

The creation of this third fight is four years in the making. They first fought to a draw in 2017 before Alvarez walked away with a controverial win in 2018. There were many times when this trilogy fight did not seem like it would happen as DAZN, Golovkin, and Alvarez came to a crossroads while trying to negotiate terms.

There were also some legal troubles between DAZN, Alvarez, and Golden Boy Promotions that put the trilogy on the backburner. Golovkin stated:

"I was not 100% sure if the third fight would ever happen. There were some developments in court from Alvarez. He wasn't trying to take the fight as some point and was postponing it, but there was hope. On the other hand, I believe it is reasonable for him to agree to this fight right now."

This will likely be the last match between Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez claims Gennadiy Golovkin will be surprised by his improvement

Ahead of their September trilogy showdown, Canelo Alvarez has stated that Gennadiy Golovkin is going to be surprised by his improvement since their last fight, four years ago.

Since their last fight, Alvarez has defended titles at 160, unified titles at 168, and tried his hand at light heavyweight matches. Between their rematch fight and this final trilogy bout, Alvarez has beaten the likes of Sergey Kovalev, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant. He lost his most recent match against Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight.

Now facing the conclusion of their trilogy fight, Alvarez stated to Boxing Scene:

"I think he's going to be surprised how much I've improved. My resistance, my strength. That will definitely surprise him. Coming off the Bivol loss I am much more motivated than before. I always train 100%. I love boxing, that will never go away. I feel different though. More motivated, more dangerous. I really want to be in the ring agin. Especially with this guy Golovkin. He's talking a lot of sh*t. It's going to be a good fight."

September 17th will prove who the better boxer is between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin once and for all.

