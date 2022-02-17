"No problem at all"- George Kambosos Jr. open to fight Ryan Garcia but claims Garcia needs to win against big names first

George Kambosos Jr. has suggested that he is open to fighting Ryan Garcia but claims 'KingRy' needs to win against big names to earn the fight.

Kambosos Jr. has become the top draw in the lightweight division ever since beating Teofimo Lopez Jr. back in November 2021. With almost every notable Lightweight contender calling him out, the 28 year-old has put himself in a situation to fight anybody he pleases.

Recently, Ryan Garcia's promoter and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya took to Twitter to suggest that Kambosos Jr.'s best option is to fight Garcia. Replying to the same, the Australian claimed that in order to get the fight, 'KingRy' needs to get wins over a few big name opponents.

The undisputed Lightweight king said:

"Oscar your a legend, big fan mate. I’m busy in 2022 defending in beautiful Australia against the cream of the crop but respectfully if Ryan can string a few big name wins and earn it, no problem at all. Come to Australia, my guest, and watch my mega stadium fight next up."

Check out Kambosos Jr.'s tweet below:

George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr @georgekambosos 🏻 I’m busy in 2022 defending in beautiful Australia against the cream of the crop but respectfully if Ryan can string a few big name wins and earn it, no problem at all come to Australia, my guest, and watch my mega stadium fight next up twitter.com/oscardelahoya/… Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya The best option for @georgekambosos to make the most money is @RyanGarcia The best option for @georgekambosos to make the most money is @RyanGarcia Oscar your a legend, big fan mateI’m busy in 2022 defending in beautiful Australia against the cream of the crop but respectfully if Ryan can string a few big name wins and earn it, no problem at allcome to Australia, my guest, and watch my mega stadium fight next up Oscar your a legend, big fan mate 👊🏻🇦🇺 I’m busy in 2022 defending in beautiful Australia against the cream of the crop but respectfully if Ryan can string a few big name wins and earn it, no problem at all 😉 come to Australia, my guest, and watch my mega stadium fight next up 🇦🇺 twitter.com/oscardelahoya/…

George Kambosos Jr. has been ordered to fight Vasyl Lomachenko as per reports

The WBO has reportedly ordered Kambosos Jr. to defend his Lightweight title against Vasyl Lomachenko. While negotiations with Devin Haney and 'The Matrix' have continued for a while, it looks like Lomachenko is most likely to get the title shot.

It is worth noting that Vasyl Lomachenko recently agreed to his part of the deal to fight George Kambosos Jr.. Eddie Hearn, who was trying to book Haney vs. Kambosos Jr., has made it known that the WBO has moved in favor of Lomachenko's fight against the Australian.

In a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn claimed that the WBO had ordered negotiations for Kambosos Jr. vs. Lomachenko. He said:

"Because of the WBO ruling for George Kambosos which is they’ve ordered negotiations for the Lomachenko fight, really the only fight that George Kambosos is going to get away with is the undisputed fight anyway."

Even though the WBO have ordered negotiations for the fight, nothing is certain as of now. George Kambosos Jr. can still opt to fight Devin Haney instead of Vasyl Lomachenko if he pleases.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBO have now officially ordered George Kambosos Jr to defend his WBA, WBC 'franchise', IBF & WBO lightweight world titles vs Vasyl Lomachenko next, according to Eddie Hearn, who said he's still trying to make a Devin Haney fight to supersede this. [ @DAZNBoxing Show] The WBO have now officially ordered George Kambosos Jr to defend his WBA, WBC 'franchise', IBF & WBO lightweight world titles vs Vasyl Lomachenko next, according to Eddie Hearn, who said he's still trying to make a Devin Haney fight to supersede this. [@DAZNBoxing Show]

