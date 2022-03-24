"I’m f***** Micheal Jackson"- Gervonta Davis drops big news about his ticket sales

Gervonta Davis, the three-division world champion, has compared his status to the late ’King of Pop' Michael Jackson, citing how his fight tickets are up for sale one month prior to the event. Davis will put his WBA Lightweight Championship at stake against Rolando Romero on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The fight was supposed to happen a few months back. However, Romero faced sexual misconduct allegations at the time, which disrupted the bout and prompted ‘Tank’ to go up against Isaac Cruz. Now that the matchup is on board once again, Gervonta Davis seems all charged up.

Relying on his in-ring abilities, ’Tank’ is also optimistic about being a pay-per-view superstar. He wrote on Twitter:

“They put my tickets on sale 1 month before..like I’m f***** Micheal Jackson or sumn”

Davis is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining stars in the lightweight division. However, he still seems far from being an absolute prizefighter. However, his previous outing against ‘Pitbull’ Cruz didn’t appear to do great numbers at the box office.

Watch 'Tank' vs. 'Pitbull' below:

Several reports cited Mayweather Promotions as having hidden the actual pay-per-view names. Amidst it all, Davis also lost his KO-streak and ended up winning the fight via decision. Hence, his upcoming appearance will be extremely critical of his in-ring ride and marketability.

Where Isaac Cruz seemingly left a blueprint to dominate ‘Tank’, Romero can modify that plan and offer a tough time for Davis . The fight will be available live on Showtime PPV. According to reports, the lowest ticket price for the Davis vs. Romero is $85.91.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero - The lightweight feast we all need

The upcoming 135 lbs title fight will see two undefeated knockout artists go right at each other. In recent times, the division has gone through some serious changes. George Kambosos Jr. shocked the world when he beat Teofimo Lopez for the lightweight belts in November 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis looked vulnerable in his last fight, which reflects Romero’s strong chances of landing an upset. All these factors verify the bout to be an entertaining affair that no fight fan should miss.

