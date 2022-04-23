"He didn't finish the run" - Gervonta Davis recalls his roadwork with singer Drake

Gervonta Davis recently spoke about his experience working out with Drake. The 27-year-old Baltimore native appeared on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast with hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, and Adam Caparell.

At the very beginning of the interview, 'Tank' was asked about his workout with Drake. The 27-year-old replied saying:

"That was, it was cool. I mean he didn't finish the run, he did a litttle clip and that's what that was. But he probably I mean it was cool to just have somebody like that you know to be around, to come into my world and see what I'll be doing so it felt good."

'Tank' also spoke about how the 'Popstar' rapper only ran around 50 steps. However, in Drake's defense, he did end up playing basketball. Meanwhile, Davis ran only because he wanted to do something more than play basketball to stay in shape. Davis had nothing but respect for the Toronto-based rapper, who was the one to invite 'Tank' to workout and play with him.

Davis is currently preparing for his fight against Rolly Romero on May 28th. The 27-year-old gets an opportunity to put an end to the conversation of who the best Mayweather Promotions fighter is. It will be interesting to see how 'Tank' performs against an awkward fighter like Rolly.

Roy Jones Jr. compares Gervonta Davis to Mike Tyson in terms of punching power

Roy Jones Jr. gave Gervonta Davis high praise. Jones compared 'Tank' to Mike Tyson, saying the 27-year-old has Tyson-like excitement, raw punching power and impressive defensive maneuvers. He said:

"[Gervonta Davis] has the Mike Tyson style. You either have Roy Jones-style excitement or Mike Tyson-style excitement. He has a little bit of both but he mainly has the Mike Tyson-style of excitement because he can touch you anytime, with any hand, and you can go out. That's big."

Jones Jr. is the last person to fight Mike Tyson as they fought each other in 2020 for an exhibition match. So Jones has experienced and felt 'Iron' Mike's power.

As aforementioned, 'Tank' will face Rolly Romero in his next fight on May 28th. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old Baltimore native can finish his opponent off quickly in 'Iron' Mike fashion.

Expect fireworks on May 28th when the pair face each other, and there's a lot at stake for both fighters.

