Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother wish George Kambosos Jr. well ahead of his fight against Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. received a video from the Antetokounmpo brothers ahead of his fight against Devin Haney. 'Ferocious' was born to parents of Greek descent but now resides in Australia and calls the continent his home. His grandparents moved from Greece to Australia, and 'Ferocious' has not forgotten his roots. He even has a tattoo paying homage to his ancestral land.

The 2021 NBA Champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo wished the Australian luck ahead of his fight. The Antetokounmpo brothers were born and raised in Greece and even play for their country. They sent Kambosos a video, speaking in Greek. Kambosos replied to the video:

"Eυχαριστώ @Giannis_An34 and @Thanasis_ante43 for the message of support leading into the super fight on June 5th We will continue to bring honour and pride."

The Unified Lightweight Champion is currently set to fight Devin Haney on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The fight will see the crowning of the new Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.

George Kambosos Jr. gives Devin Haney a warning

George Kambosos Jr. gave his opponent a warning for missing their first press conference in Australia. With less than three weeks to go before fight night, the pair were scheduled to have their first physical press conference in Australia. However, 'The Dream' decided not to show up, probably because he would have to travel all the way to Australia for it and then fly back to train.

'Ferocious' took to Twitter to warn his opponent as their fight looms closer:

"Damn shame Devin couldn’t keep to his commitments and be here for the scheduled press conference between me and him TODAY in Melbourne!! Don’t get cold feet on me now bro Im chomping at the bit for June 5th"

With all the trash talk and disrespect leading into the fight, fans are expecting fireworks on June 5th. The clash promises to be a great fight for all boxing fans.

