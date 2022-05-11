"Natasha's got a belt that I want" - Hannah Rankin eyes Natasha Jonas' title

Hannah Rankin, 31, will defend her WBA and WBO World Titles in Scotland this Friday. If she passes that challenge, against Alejandra Ayala, she will look to target Liverpudlian Natasha Jonas in a bid to collect another world title belt.

If Hannah Rankin and Jonas agree to meet in the ring, it will be a mega boxing unification fight.

The Scottish professional will become the first female boxer to headline the OVO Hydro. This will be a landmark moment for female boxing in Scotland.

The Super-Welterweight recently spoke with iFL TV about what she will hope to do if she is victorious on Friday night:

"Obviously, as a world champion, most world champions want to unify and Natasha's got a belt that I want, so that's definitely a fight that can be made. But as far as I'm concerned my main focus is Alejandra on Friday because that fight has got to go well and then all these exciting fights can happen afterwards."

You can watch Hannah Rankin's full interview here:

In April, Jonas spoke with Sky Sports about a potential unification fight:

"We're waiting to see the outcome of her [Rankin] fight. The Rankin fight is a fight we both want, and we both believe we can win, so it's exciting times... I'd do it anywhere. The idea is to do it, maybe like a homecoming for me in Liverpool. She's having her homecoming for this fight in the Hydro Arena."

Would Natasha Jonas rather a rematch with Katie Taylor than a unification fight with Hannah Rankin?

Following a historic night in female boxing, where Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano in an all-action event, Natasha Jonas looks keen to step into the ring against the Irishwoman for a potential rematch.

Jonas and Taylor shared the squared circle last year. Taylor won by a narrow unanimous decision to retain her lightweight titles in Manchester. The fight produced fantastic action for all 10 rounds, with the champion just about edging out a decision win.

Natasha Jonas has sparked an interest in a rematch with Taylor as she was speaking with Sky Sports:

"I would love a rematch with Katie [Taylor]. I think a lot of people did say they would love to see it again. It's not impossible, I just have to put myself in a position to be mandatory and that was kind of the plan all along."

