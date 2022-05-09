Amanda Serrano proposes a doubleheader for her rematch against Katie Taylor alongside Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol 2

Amanda Serrano is fresh off a loss to Katie Taylor and the pair are in talks for a rematch. On May 7th, Canelo fought Dmitry Bivol and lost, the Mexican too is looking for a rematch.

So, following the fight between Alvarez and Bivol, Serrano tweeted out to Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn saying:

"Hey @jakepaul @EddieHearn why not a double header? @Canelo vs Bivol & @KatieTaylor & I? Billed The Rematches"

Many fans in the comments section seemed to disagree with Serrano's idea. Fans believed that if Canelo vs. Bivol II headlined on the same event as them, they would get overshadowed. This would not benefit their campaign to bring women's boxing into the limelight. One fan even proppsed to have the fight in Taylor's home nation of Ireland to which Serrano replied:

"I don’t care where!"

Eddie Hearn could be the common bridge between the two fights that could make this event happen. The Matchroom Boxing head was involved in promoting Serrano vs. Taylor as well as Canelo vs. Bivol.

Amanda Serrano reflects on her loss to Katie Taylor and believes she won

One week on from her mega-fight against Katie Taylor, the former Unified Featherweight Champion took time to reflect on her fight. The fight was a closely contested bout between the two women. Neither was backing down and the fight was endless action from the minute the bell rang to the end of the 12th round.

Amanda Serrano reflected on her loss and promised her fans she would win the rematch:

"One week later…Had a chance to reflect on the fight against Katie. It was very close, but I did not lose. That I am certain of. Next time I will leave no doubt. Can’t Wait! I walked in a champ and I walked out a champ."

Amanda Serrano lost the bout via split decision and watched Katie Taylor get crowned Undisputed Featherweight Champion. With talks for a rematch in the works, the 33-year-old could potentially avenge her loss and win her titles back.

