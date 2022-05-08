"You win and lose" - Canelo Alvarez plans to activate rematch clause after losing to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has reacted to his loss to Dmitry Bivol. The pound-for-pound king put on a less than impressive performance against Bivol, who pushed the action from the opening bell and came away with a clear decision win. The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion has now called for a rematch with his hard-hitting Russian counterpart.

In his post-fight interview, Alvarez said via a translator:

"You have to accept it, it's boxing. To be honest, he's a great champion, sometimes in boxing you win and lose. I'm not gonna give any excuses, I lost today and he won."

He has now opted to activate his rematch clause. Bivol also agreed to a rematch during his post-fight interview. The fight was a one-sided bout in favor of the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion and at times, Alvarez looked lost inside the ring.

Fatigue was also an important factor in the fight. After absorbing multiple body shots and combinations from Bivol, Alvarez looked tired. In the second half of the fight, the Mexican could not deliver the same power that he did early on.

Canelo Alvarez talks about not being afraid of challenges after losing to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has conquered 16 World Champions in his career and has never been afraid of a challenge, which is exactly what he got against Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez's aim is to create a legacy and be known as one of the greatest boxers of all time. In order to do that, he believes he has to keep fighting champions from different weight divisions and go after the best.

Per Michael Benson on Twitter, the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion isn't deterred by the prospect of losing and is open to challenges that other boxers are "scared" of.

“I’m very proud and competitive. I’ve gone up and fought at 175lbs, I’ve gone out of my comfort zone to fight at a weight that’s not mine, there’s no shame in that. I’m looking for challenges that others would be scared to take on because they might lose.”

