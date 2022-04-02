Just like when Mayweather left Top Rank - Henry Garcia compares Ryan Garcia's move to leave Eddy Reynoso to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Henry Garcia, the father of Ryan Garcia, defended his son's decision to leave Eddy Reynoso by comparing him to Floyd Mayweather.

'KingRy' left long-time trainer Reynoso ahead of his return to the boxing ring against Emmanuel Tagoe. There has been a lot of speculation since then, suggesting that there was a fallout between the two. However, Henry Garcia set the record straight and stated that it was a personal choice made by the 23-year-old.

During a recent interview with Fino Boxing, Henry Garcia claimed that 'KingRy' wanted to handle things on his own. He then compared his son's decision to that of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s move to part ways with Top Rank back in 2006:

"What Ryan decided was that he wanted to handle things on his own now and he wanted, just like, you know, when Mayweather left Top Rank, you know he decided to go on his own. I felt the same way, you know, we felt the same way and it was a good thing."

Watch Henry Garcia's full interview with Fino Boxing below:

Ryan Garcia advises Teofimo Lopez to take a step back

'KingRy' has a piece of advice for his fellow lightweight Teofimo Lopez. 'Takeover' hasn't looked in the same mental state since his shock loss to George Kambosos Jr. Lopez has had a hard time accepting his defeat and has suggested that he was "robbed" on multiple occasions.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Ryan Garica commented on the same and suggested the Brooklyn native take a step back and assess things before moving forward.

While claiming that he feels bad for Teofimo Lopez, Garcia said:

"I feel bad for him. I do see a lot of like things he's really going through... I would not do media right now. I would be honest with yourself and be aware of things you know, just really look at yourself in the mirror and be honest like, 'let me just take a step back' because it's really hard in those difficult times not to lash out because you're so emotional and like you're hurt. But if you could take your time... you'll grow."

Watch Ryan Garcia's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

