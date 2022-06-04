How to buy tickets for George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne?

George Kambosos Jr. is set to fight Devin Haney on June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The pair are set to fight for the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and The RIng Magazine titles. The winner of the fight will be crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world. This is one of the biggest fights of the year, and is already breaking records.

This fight has been a long time coming for 'The Dream'. George Kambosos Jr. was initially set to fight former Unified Lightweight Champion Vasyl Lomachenko. However, the Ukrainian had to enlist in the army to defend his country against the invasion of Russia. 'Loma' decided to stay and rejected the opportunity to fight Kambosos. Haney was second in line and the pair finally agreed to a fight.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Devin Haney says he is "𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘃𝗲" George Kambosos Jr and the rightful betting favourite 🤫



Sunday 2am | Sky Sports Action & SS Main Event | "I'm far better than him"🤷Devin Haney says he is "𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘃𝗲" George Kambosos Jr and the rightful betting favouriteSunday 2am | Sky Sports Action & SS Main Event | @trboxing "I'm far better than him"🤷Devin Haney says he is "𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘃𝗲" George Kambosos Jr and the rightful betting favourite📈🤫 ⏰Sunday 2am | Sky Sports Action & SS Main Event | @trboxing https://t.co/tvwSSuigFT

The process took a long time because Haney's team believed George Kambosos Jr. was being very unreasonable. Now that the fight is on, let's take a look at how to buy tickets for the fight.

Ticket details for George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney

The Marvel Stadium is set to host the biggest boxing event in the history of Australia. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, especially ring-side tickets. However, lower level tickets are still available. The cheapest ticket available starts at $159 Australian Dollars and goes all the way up to $199.

Story continues below ad

Lou DiBella @loudibella One month until Kambosos Jr vs. Haney! See Australia’s Spartan champion, George Kambosos Jr defend his titles in Melbourne, at Marvel Stadium against WBC champ, Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney this June 5! Tickets selling fast from $49 aud so grab yours now and witness history. #boxing One month until Kambosos Jr vs. Haney! See Australia’s Spartan champion, George Kambosos Jr defend his titles in Melbourne, at Marvel Stadium against WBC champ, Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney this June 5! Tickets selling fast from $49 aud so grab yours now and witness history.#boxing 🥊 https://t.co/xL45hpdlVn

Bronze:

Bronze level tickets are priced at $159 and are located at the L1 4, LS 3, L2 2, and L1 2 sections of the stadium, which are the lower sections of the arena.

Silver:

Silver level tickets are priced at $179 and are located mostly in the L1 sections of the stadium, which are close to the ringside seats.

Gold Stands:

Gold Stands tickets are priced at $199, and they are located on the L1 sections which are on the sides, making them the closest to the ringside seats.

Story continues below ad

Gold Ringwalk:

These seats are priced at the same rate as the Gold Stands at $199. The only difference is that these seats have the best view of the ringwalks of the fighters. They are seated right along the entrance of where the fighters will walk-in from.

Tickets are available for sale now on Ticketek.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far